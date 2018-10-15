No COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay, Ont., but health unit getting prepared if it spreads

Despite not having any cases of COVID-19, local public health officials are preparing for if, or when, the virus spreads to northwestern Ontario.

"We're certainly monitoring the situation and we really want to catch anybody who might be infected with COVID-19," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the chief medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

"At the present time, because we don't have any cases here, we're really targeting individuals who may have travelled to areas where there are outbreaks or broader spread of the virus."

Visitors to the health unit's website are greeted to an alert encouraging people who travelled to areas with an outbreak and are concerned they might have been infected to call the health unit.

DeMille said people have been tested for the virus at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, but all have been negative.

'Make sure we're prepared'

"We're doing a lot of preparedness activities," she said. "We're working closely with the health system. We are working with municipalities, particularly Thunder Bay, with schools, workplaces. We're doing a lot of what's called surveillance and wanting to make sure we're prepared to handle what might be coming."

In the event of a positive case in the Thunder Bay District, health officials would want to support the patient while also trying to keep as few other people as possible from being infected, DeMille said, describing it as containment mode.

"We would be really working to support them in ensuring that any further spread of the virus to others is stopped. We would want to look at people who might have been exposed and work with them to reduce any spread that might happen," she said.

Ontario has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with the majority of those being in the Greater Toronto Area.

DeMille said it's been her impression that containment efforts across the country have been doing a good job of limiting the spread.

"I think it's being managed and they're able to contain it and prevent that broader community spread," DeMille said. "That really buys us time, it buys time for Toronto itself but it also buys us time to get all our plans in place because it's hard to do that for a long period of time."