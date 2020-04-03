Thunder Bay District Health Unit says 3 new cases of COVID-19 in district, updates all recent cases

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and released more information about the five cases of COVID-19 announced April 2 in the TBDHU catchment area.

The cases announced Friday involve three people in Nipigon, including a male under 20, a man over 40 and woman in her 20s, all of whom are self-isolating.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced three new cases of COVID-19 in people living in Nipigon on April 3. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit)

The TBDHU also provided additional details about the cases announced April 2, which include two women and three men, ranging in age from 20+ to over 60, with all five self-isolating at home.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) released more information Friday about the 5 cases of COVID-19 announced April 2. The individuals range in age from 20 to over 60 and are all self-isolating at home. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit)

The TBDHU stated that none of the cases from April 2 or April 3 involved air travel, but reminded people who have travelled outside Canada that they are directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

Anyone in self-isolation who develops symptoms should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.

To reduce the spread of all viruses, including the flu and COVID-19, the TBDHU recommends that you:

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand

Stay home if you are sick

Practice social (physical) distancing by avoiding close contact with other people. This means staying at least two metres (six feet) apart from others.

Clean and disinfect surfaces around you, especially high touch surfaces, for example phones and door knobs

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website www.tbdhu.com\coronavirus and social media channels.