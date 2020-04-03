Thunder Bay District Health Unit says 3 new cases of COVID-19 in district, updates all recent cases
The cases announced Friday involve three people in Nipigon, including a male under 20, a man over 40 and woman in her 20s, all of whom are self-isolating.
The TBDHU also provided additional details about the cases announced April 2, which include two women and three men, ranging in age from 20+ to over 60, with all five self-isolating at home.
The TBDHU stated that none of the cases from April 2 or April 3 involved air travel, but reminded people who have travelled outside Canada that they are directed to self-isolate for 14 days.
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.
Anyone in self-isolation who develops symptoms should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.
To reduce the spread of all viruses, including the flu and COVID-19, the TBDHU recommends that you:
- Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand
- Stay home if you are sick
- Practice social (physical) distancing by avoiding close contact with other people. This means staying at least two metres (six feet) apart from others.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces around you, especially high touch surfaces, for example phones and door knobs
For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website www.tbdhu.com\coronavirus and social media channels.