Union says Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre failing to cooperate after privacy breach

The union representing registered nurses and nurse practitioners at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre says it is disappointed in how the hospital is handling a privacy breach.

CBC News reported April 17 that he personal information of more than 240 employees, including registered nurses was released online. The information included names, social insurance numbers and other personal identifying information.

"The privacy breach at Health Sciences North is serious and concerning," said Vicki McKenna, the president of the Ontario Nurses Association.

"It is unacceptable for an employer to not only allow this breach of staff members' personal information to happen," she said, "but to then fail to cooperate and address staff concerns."

The information was available online for about a week and a half, until early April.

McKenna said she was still waiting to hear from the hospital on the matter.

CBC News has not received any request for comment from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.