Thunder Bay's ghost-hunters, thrillseekers, and paranormal enthusiasts have plenty of options if they hope to touch the etheric plane this Halloween season.

And one Thunder Bay paranormal investigation group has some tips to keep in mind if you do.

The city and surrounding areas boast several publicly-accessible supernatural hotspots. Take Trowbridge Falls, for example, located just off Copenhagen Road on Thunder Bay's north side.

"When you think of Thunder Bay, people think of Trowbridge Falls as probably being one of your most-active haunted locations," said Leann Siddo, member of local investigative team Lucky Paranormal, during a recent visit to the area.

Trowbridge was, in fact, the site of one of Lucky Paranormal's first investigations.

"We caught a lot of stuff that night," Siddo said. "That was probably our most active time out here. We caught growling in the forest. I heard people down the waterway talking. We heard children playing in the forest."

There are plenty of stories about spooky encounters at Trowbridge Falls.

For example, a woman in white has been spotted in the field next to the parking lot. Invisible entities have been said to occasionally push joggers and walkers as they make they way through the park's network of trails.

There's also been sightings of what's been described as a person — or something resembling a person — running on all fours across Copenhagen Road. That particular creature, Lucky Paranormal member Melanie Willis said, has also been sighted on Hodder Avenue and at Strathcona golf course.

And then there's the 'Undertaker', a figure who's said to knock on, and peer in the windows of, cars parked in the Trowbridge Falls lot at night.

But Trowbridge isn't the only public place in and around the city's that's reportedly haunted.

A ghostly woman in white has been seen in this field at Trowbridge Falls. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"Centennial Park is apparently very haunted," Willis said, adding there's been a lot of activity reported along the path on the right-hand side after the bridge at the park's entrance.

"The man that we spoke to at one of our past events was saying that when he and his team went, he was scratched," Siddo said. "Somebody took his equipment, he heard growling behind one of the tractors."

Lucky Paranormal has conducted numerous investigations in and around the city in recent months — one, for example, took place at Silver Islet in the summer — but Siddo said the group hasn't had as much luck when it comes to businesses in the city.

"It's kind of been: 'No, thank you,'" she said. "We don't want that publicity."

That's not always the case, however. Take the Red Rock Inn, for example: owner Don Evans welcomes the publicity that comes with rumours the building is home to a spirit or two.

Evans has owned the inn for about six years, and said as far as he's seen, the rumours aren't true: there are no ghosts to be found in the Red Rock Inn.

But Evans is happy to let people believe otherwise.

"They assume that there's something behind one of those doors, so they assume that there's something different about the hotel," Evans told CBC News. "And that's fine. You know, it's part of the fun of it, right?"

Evans often has people asking whether the building, which was built in 1937, is haunted.

There have been reports of unseen entities pushing walkers and joggers on trails at Trowbridge Falls. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"As long as they have fun, they enjoy themselves," he said. "They come down and say, 'Oh my God, I think I heard something.'"

"I said, well, it wasn't me kicking your door to wake [you] up in the morning,'" Evans said. "You say that kind of stuff and it becomes a humorous kind of thing, but also, there are a lot of people that are very serious about that other side of life, and so you cater to them."

There are still plenty of other public places in the region that ghost hunters can visit.

Siddo mentioned, for example, the McVicar Creek area in Thunder Bay as the site of reported paranormal activity, and there are reports of a spooklight that can be seen on Nelson Road in Shuniah.

If you're out on the Great Lakes, perhaps you'll catch a glimpse of the SS Bannockburn. The ship was reported lost in 1902, having vanished after leaving Fort William with a load of wheat, bound for Georgian Bay. But someone apparently forgot to tell her crew; the most-recent reported sighting CBC News could find took place in 2016.

Fair warning, though: a Bannockburn sighting is generally considered to be a bad omen.

For those considering heading out to try and experience some of Thunder Bay's spooky side first-hand, Willis and Siddo have some advice.

"Never go alone, and don't trespass," Willis said. "Realize that you can communicate with spirits anywhere.

"You don't have to go to specific haunted locations. You just protect yourself and set your intentions and see what happens."

Siddo reiterated that being respectful is also very important.

"I think that's our number one rule," she said. "We always go in with respect, always. We never call out spirit."

"We never demand that things come forward and talk to us," Siddo said. "Spirits were people, people need to understand that.

If people want to communicate, or spirit wants to communicate, they will. Forcing them to do so, you may get off on the wrong foot," she said.

And while ghost-hunting equipment can get expensive, Willis said good results can come from using some very basic gear.

"One of our best equipment pieces is just a basic tape recorder. It's amazing what a spirit will say when it's rolling."