Thunder Bay firefighters battle blaze at metal recycling business

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) responded to a reports of a fire in one of the scrap piles at Dutchak Recycle on Hammond Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported to have begun around 10 a.m. when workers at the site were using an acetylene torch to cut metal debris in a part of the yard where scrap metal is stored, TBFR said in a written release Tuesday.

The service said it called in three pumpers and an aerial ladder truck to control the blaze.

Crews used a foam-based extinguishing agent "to quench the fire quicker in hopes of reducing residual runoff to a nearby estuary along the shoreline of Lake Superior."

Command officials contacted the provincial ministry of environment out of concern over any possible spill or contamination.

A ministry of environment investigator responded to the scene and "reported that they were satisfied that firefighting efforts were effective in preventing water and debris from flowing toward the nearby shoreline," the TBFR release stated.

TBFR investigators determined the fire was caused by hot metal falling into a pile of debris containing tires and other petroleum-based products.

The fire was extinguished fully and crews had cleared the scene around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported.