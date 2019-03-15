Hammer attack leads to aggravated assault charges

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to a Laidlaw Drive home at just before 6 a.m. with reports of a serious assault.

Responding officers found the male victim being tended by paramedics. He was taken to hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Investigation revealed the victim had been in an argument with the accused over Facebook messenger the previous night. The victim was then awakened at about 5:30 a.m. by the accused, who struck him multiple times with a hammer.

Another occupant of the home pulled the accused out of the bedroom. The accused then fled the scene, but was located and arrested at a nearby gas station just after 6:30 a.m.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody.