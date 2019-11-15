'Crazy how lucky we are': Thunder Bay students reflect on lessons learned from threats against high school

Students at Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay are reflecting on what they learned about hope and resiliency through a lengthy series of threats against the northwestern Ontario school from mid-February to mid-April 2019.

More than 30 threats were targeted at the school, which resulted in a lockdown, hold-and-secure protocols and the cancellation of 12 full days of classes. Two students, a 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, were arrested April 17 and have been charged with public mischief in connection to the threats.

Kiana Nasser, who is now in grade 12, said school "is a habit" for most teenagers, so at first she was afraid and found it strange "not to have to come everyday."

'You become numb' to the threats

But "as they kept happening, you become numb to it because it became a norm very quickly," she said. "That is the scariest part I think, that it becomes completely natural to you" to be told there is a threat of violence against your school and you are being sent home.

"I would drive to school, big smile on my face and then I'd see six cop cars outside of the school and I would take a deep breath, turn around and go home," said Adam Luoma, also now in grade 12.

Adam Luoma, now in grade 12 at Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, says the long series of threats taught him about resiliency. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

He said the situation was "crushing to student morale" and eventually he "would dread waking up in the morning," because he never knew if he would have classes or not.

Nasser found the uncertainty similarly challenging. "It makes you want to give up. I found myself constantly just not wanting to try anymore."

Teachers were giving extra homework assignments to bridge the missing class days, as well as posting lessons online. But Nasser discovered she had difficult learning through technology. "I need to have it in front of me. I need people saying it to me. And I need to have the liberty to ask questions," she said.

I learned that even when it feels like there's no hope, there is always hope, because there is always people - Kiana Nasser, Hammarskjold High School student

The threats were playing out against an international backdrop of public shootings, including a deadly attack at two mosques in New Zealand, which killed 51 people.

For Gareth Aegard, who graduated in June, the experience gave some insights into what it might be like to be an American teenager and worry everyday about a school shooter, or to be a child trying trying to attend classes in one of the world's many conflict zones.

'A privilege' to go to school each day

Gareth Aegard graduate in June from Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont. He says the threats gave him a deeper understanding of the privilege of attending school. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"It really is a privilege to be able to just walk into school and feel safe everyday. It's crazy just how lucky we are," he said.

Luoma, who was serving as the treasurer for the Student Activity Council (SAC), was deeply moved when the Hammarskjold principal, Derek Di Blasio, – in the midst of dealing with multiple police calls, frustated parents and anxious teachers – took the time to reach out to the SAC executive to meet and discuss how to boost student morale.

"His priority was to talk to us about how he could make things better and I don't think, as a student, I've ever felt more cared for than in that moment," he said.

The situation also made Luoma "a lot more resilient," he said.

'Even the most difficult situations have solutions'

All three young people noted they drew comfort, strength and inspiration through the support they received from friends, families teachers and the community as a whole. People and businesses contributed to the reward for information tips. Students other public and separate schools began dressing in the Hammarskjold colours of red and gold, and adopted the hashtag #VikingsStrong after the school's mascot.

"I learned that even when it feels like there's no hope, there is always hope, because there is always people," said Nasser, adding it's a lesson she would like to pay forward.

"There's always good in the very, very bad things that are happening and I want kids coming in to high school to learn that because they might not experience this, but they're going to experience their own kind of bad and it's hard to keep going when you have a lot of bad things happening but even the most difficult situations have a solution."