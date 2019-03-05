'Could be a gun, or a bomb': Thunder Bay police reflect on series of threats against city high school

Police in Thunder Bay faced a number of obstacles as they investigated a series of ongoing threats directed against Hammarskjold High School in the northwestern Ontario city, but one of their biggest challenges involved a standard piece of equipment for most students – their backpacks.

The school received at least 33 threats, with most delivered between February and April 2019 via Crimestoppers, which is based in the United States. Police police had to request and receive special warrants to breach the anonymity of the call and access the information, said Ryan Hughes, the deputy police chief.

Many of the threats alluded to explosives or a mass shooting. Suddenly, a backpack wasn't just for carrying books.

'You never know what's in the backpack'

"You never know what's in the backpack," he said. "It could be a gun, could be a bomb."

Almost everyone in a high school carries a backpack "and if we have a threat that comes in that says a kid wearing a ball cap and a black backpack, that narrows it down to about 200 kids at Hammarskjold, so it's difficult and the officers have to go and talk to each student and ask to look in their backpack."

The students were generally compliant, especially as the number and frequency of the threats increased, Hughes said, adding that police developed "a very strong relationship" with the young people, their teachers and the Lakehead Public School Board.

"The students were very happy to see the police there," he said. "They were starting to joke around with the police, even when they saw them there, which is nice because that doesn't usually happen between police and teenagers. There's usually a divide, where they don't want anything to do with police officers but this caused more of a [sense of] community to grow between police and Hammarskjold."

Case is 'something I'll never forget'

The case "is something I'll never forget. It's one of the most complex investigations I've seen our officers work on because there were so many different facets."

The police service estimates investigating the series of threats cost over $200,000 and involved more than 200 police personnel, including uniform officers, the intelligence unit, criminal investigations branch, the cybercrime squad and the tactical unit, which helped clear the school during a three-and-a-half hour lockdown on February 13.

It was a difficult day for Hughes professionally and personally.

Lockdown was 'terrifying experience' for daughter

"My child texted me when the actual lockdown was going on and said she was scared and what should she do. I texted her back and said everything will be fine, listen to the police officers and everything will be alright."

"She talked to me about that when she came home and said it was the most terrifying experience she had at the school, so that has an impact."

The entire service took the situation seriously said Hughes. "They all took it to heart because it was affecting the youth of Thunder Bay and the community as a whole."

A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were arrested and charged with multiple counts of public mischief relating to the threats. The case is now working its way through the court system.

You can hear the full interview with Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes on CBC Superior Morning here, and our overview of the series on the threats here .