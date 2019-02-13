Skip to Main Content
Hammarskjold High School community to meet tonight over threats
Parents, guardians and students at Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., will meet Thursday night, to discuss the threats the school has received over the past two months.

Public meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Hammarskjold

Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., will host a public meeting on Thursday night to speak about the 10 threats made against the high school. (Kris Ketonen/CBC )

Lakehead Public Schools will host the meeting, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the school's gym. Officers with Thunder Bay police will be part of the meeting, along with school board officials.

Thunder Bay police have been aware of 10 threats against the north-side high school, with eight of those threats resulting in the school being closed for the day. Of the two other threats, one locked the school down for half a day while the other resulted in restricted access through a hold and secure procedure being put in place for about two hours.

Police have said some of the threats included explosives and planned shootings directed towards Hammarskjold.

The board has said it will start to work on putting lessons online for students to help deal with the missed school days.

