Thunder Bay's Hammarksjold High School closed Monday after 13th anonymous threat

Due to an anonymous threat received by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., Hammarskjold High School will be closed again for the entire day on Monday, April 15.

Due to an anonymous threat received by TBay Police, Hammarskjold HS will be closed for today, Mon Apr 15. All efforts will be made to reopen Tues Apr 16. Buses will be returning students home. Students without keys will be dropped off at Superior CVI. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LPStb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LPStb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tbay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tbay</a> —@LakeheadSchools

Lakehead Public Schools officials stated buses will be returning students home, while those without keys will be dropped off at Superior CVI.

The school has received 13 threats since February 13.

Anonymous threats closed Hammarskjold on Feb. 22, Feb.28, March 27, March 29, April 2, April 5, April 8, April 9, April 11 and April 12. A threat on April 4 restricted access to the school for about two hours, while on Feb. 13, officials also locked the high school down for about half a day.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police tip line at (807) 684-5001.

Board officials stated that all efforts will be made to reopen on Tuesday, April 16.

Neighbouring schools had access restricted through a hold and secure protocol.