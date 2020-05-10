Thunder Bay hair salons fined for opening against provincial orders

Five Thunder Bay hair salons opened last week in defiance of provincial restrictions, with three of them issued fines and closure orders.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed the handful of businesses opened on June 3, with the three that were still opened on June 4 issued offence notices with an $880 ticket and orders to close.

One salon continued to operate, but the health unit said further follow up indicated it had closed on Monday and Tuesday.

"[The Thunder Bay District Health Unit] supports local business and has no desire to penalize them," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

"At the same time, everyone has to follow the law and continue to pull together as we work to end the pandemic. Tremendous progress has been made toward controlling COVID-19 and vaccinating the population and [the health unit] urges everyone to continue those efforts.

Ontario's COVID-19 economic reopening plan is set to begin on Friday with the first phase, but hair salons and other personal care establishments are not allowed to reopen until the second phase.

That step isn't expected to start until July, following at least 21 days after the beginning of the first phase and once 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose and 20 per cent have been fully vaccinated.