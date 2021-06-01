Hair salon owners in Thunder Bay feel cut out, push for earlier reopenings

Frank Lombardo is tired of politicians telling him, "We're in this together."

The owner of Mirror Mirror, a hair salon in Thunder Bay, Ont., said his income has plummeted while the province refuses to budge on its stance that salons and personal services should be closed as part of the plan to reduce COVID-19 case numbers.

Lombardo is among owners of 40 hair salons in the city who wrote personal letters to Premier Doug Ford, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Health Minister Christine Elliott, pleading for the province to allow personal services (also including esthetics and massage establishments) to reopen sooner than targeted.

According to Ontario's three-step Roadmap to Reopen, hair salons aren't expect to get the go-ahead to restart business until July at the earliest.

"We feel deserted, and we do not want to resort to working in an underground economy. We do not want to work in defiance of the law and we do not wish to steal tax dollars," Lombardo wrote to Ford.

He said small business owners are frustrated there is no communication from the province on when they can actually reopen their businesses.

"Up until now, we've been waiting for the colour-coded framework. We've waited, and we waited; we were well into the green," Lombardo said, referring to the now-abandoned colour system used to determine COVID-19 restrictions.

"We waited patiently and obediently, and surprise again, they broke their promise. We want to work, I think we've waited long enough."

Push to 'open the dialogue'

Lombardo said his business has been closed for the past five months, and won't be able to bring in more income for at least another month.

"Our main goal is to recognize that feeding our families is essential, and we need to open the dialogue to get started. At the beginning of the pandemic, and as of right now, we are not 'in this together.'"

Lombardo said the province has to change the way it develops its pandemic restrictions

"If our politicians survived and raised their children on a $23,000 annual salary, then I would agree, 'we're in this together.'

"We are not in this together, and our politicians cannot empathize because they are in a different reality, so to say that we are in this together is untrue, deeply hurtful and insulting."