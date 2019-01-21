The meaning of home: Grade 6 student encourages peers to enter Habitat for Humanity contest

Nevaya Haneca, an 11-year-old student at Claude E. Garton Public School in Thunder Bay asked her peers in the northwestern Ontario city Friday to join her in a national writing contest that could "help people get a home or improve on having a home."

The Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Home contest encourages students in Grades 4 to 6 to submit an essay or poem on the subject, and Genworth Canada, a mortgage insurance company, will donate $10 to the local branch of the non-profit to help it cover building costs on its housing projects.

Haneca heard about the contest from her father Jeremy, who volunteers with the organization, and then shared the idea with school principal Shannon Jessiman-MacArthur.

'Some people do need a home'

The Meaning of Home... Elementary students in Thunder Bay are being invited to explain what home means to them, in an essay or poem.. And by sharing those thoughts, they'll also be helping Habitat for Humanity build houses for families in the city.. 6:30

Jessiman-MacArthur was was keen to participate because she saw it as way to get "kids in Grades 4, 5 and 6 to really think about what they're doing as citizens and giving back to their local community."

Haneca, who is in Grade 6, thinks her classmates will learn a lot by expressing their thoughts on the meaning of home.

"I hope they can learn how to write things and they can learn the fact that some people do need a home and that it's good to help out and that they can do something to help the world and that they can actually make a difference and change people's lives."

Tessa Posthumus, the volunteer and fund coordinator for the Thunder Bay chapter of Habitat for Humanity sees the contest as a great way to reach out to people who need stable housing, or those who might want to spend some time swinging a hammer on a building site.

'Home is where the heart is'

"Lots of times we don't have many submissions for Habitat homes in Thunder Bay and there are many families in our community that would greatly be in need of a home so to get the word out to students to tell their parents about what Habitat is, what we do, whether it's to apply for a home or help volunteer, anything would be a huge help for us," she said.

Posthumus said for her home means a place to laugh and spend time with family and friends, while Jessiman-MacArthur reflected that "home is where the heart is and my home is my family."

Already crafting her submission, Haneca said "I can be myself at home and I can do what I feel like doing and I can do things that I can't always do other places, and you can be with family."

With the support of founding sponsor Genworth Canada over 50,000 students across Canada, in the past 12 years, have participated in the contest, which has raised over $1,000,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

Students can win iPad, pizza party

Three grand prize winners, one for each grade, will have the opportunity to direct a grant of $25,000 to a local Habitat build of their choice, as well as winning a class pizza party and a personal iPad. Nine runners up will also each receive a grant of $5,000 to donate to the Habitat build of their choice.

Submissions will be accepted online between January 7 and February 18, and winners will be announced in April.