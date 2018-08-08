Thunder Bay teen plays Chinese zither at Carnegie Hall

Highschool student Heran Zhao has just returned from playing a traditional chinese instrument called the guzheng at Carnigie Hall in New York 4:44

A Thunder Bay, Ont., high school student, who moved to the city from China four years ago and used YouTube videos to help her master the guzheng, a Chinese zither, because there are no teachers in her adopted home town, performed at Carnegie Hall this summer after scoring a first place finish in a prestigious classical music competition.

Seventeen-year-old Heran Zhao won the prize in the 13-18-year-old category of the American Protégé International Concerto Competition.

"I submitted my videos I think back in February. Around a week or two later I got my email back. I think it was around seven in the morning. ... "[It said], 'Congratulations. You got first place on this competition.' It was like, 'Oh great.' Then I fell asleep again," she said, laughing.

Zhao started playing the guzheng around the age of three at her mother's insistence, she said, adding, "I was not that interested in guzheng because my mom forced me [to take lessons]."

However, she started to take more of an interest when she was 11 or 12, she said, when she had the opportunity to play more contemporary repertoire.

Pride in her instrument

"And then the teacher pretty much — she thinks I'm talented and then she was like, 'Give me a signature. Maybe you'll make a lot of money someday," she said laughing.

Zhao moved to Thunder Bay around four years ago to follow her mother, who had married a Canadian, she said.

"There's no one that actually plays the instrument in town so I didn't feel so much recognized at first," she said, "and I didn't really think it was that big of a deal, so I kind of put it down a bit the first year that I was here."

However, after joining ensembles that performed at major events in the city, such as Canada Day at Marina Park, and after getting involved in organizations such as the Regional Multicultural Youth Council, her perspective changed, she said.

"That was the point I feel like, 'I should be confident of my talent, and I think the people here should also hear this instrument.'"

Lessons on YouTube

Zhao, who also plays several other instruments, including cello, reprised her musical studies using master class videos from YouTube.

She credits those, along with the discipline cultivated during her studies in China, with her ability to grow as a musician enough to compete on an international stage.

That said, she had no idea what Carnegie Hall even looked like at the point when she found out she'd be playing there, she said, laughing.

"I had to actually look up the pictures of the hall," she said.

But she wasn't nervous about playing there, she added.

"Usually when I play on stage, I try not to think of what the audience thinks of me," Zhao said. "But my dad told me though it sounded really good with the hall and then my instrument really, it has a good — I don't know — echo to it, so when I was playing in a hall like that it sounded really great. So that was good!"