Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate shots fired at south-side hotel
Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of bullet holes in a window of a south-side hotel.
Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of bullet holes in a window at a south-side hotel. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police said officers were dispatched to the Kingsway Motel at 345 Kingsway at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday after the bullet holes were discovered.

There were no victims present and no evidence that suggested anyone was injured.

Investigation revealed the shots were likely fired at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

now