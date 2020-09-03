Thunder Bay, Ont., police seize loaded handguns, drugs during apartment search

Six people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after police seized loaded handguns and drugs at a south-side apartment on Wednesday.

Police said members of the Emergency Task Unit, and the Intelligence Unit, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue just before 3 p.m., the result of an investigation into drug trafficking at that address.

Inside the apartment, police arrested six suspects and seized three loaded handguns, as well as quantities of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

Also located in the apartment were items associated with drug trafficking, and about $29,000 in cash.

Police said the total estimated street value of the drugs found is $16,000.

Four men from Toronto — aged 20, 21, 19 and 30 — and a man and woman from Thunder Bay, both age 28, are all facing numerous drug and firearm charges.

All appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded into custody.