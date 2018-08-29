Police see increase in guns on Thunder Bay, Ont., streets

Thunder Bay police are seeing an increase in illegal guns on Thunder Bay's streets, a result of gangs from southern Ontario operating in the city.

Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes said so far this year, police have seized seven loaded handguns in the city. In the past, police would come across two or three illegal guns over the course of a year, Hughes said.

"We have to be more aware that every person we're dealing with has the potential of carrying a gun," Hughes said. "It affects our warrants, how we're going to do our entries."

"It's an officer safety issue knowing there are guns out there, and knowing that they're loaded."

Hughes said police have seen increasing numbers of gang members from southern Ontario — mainly the Ottawa area, and the GTA — in the city lately. Hughes said the exact number is tough to pin down, as it fluctuates.

"All of a sudden, we'll get information that eight more have arrived," he said. "The officers will do a warrant, arrest six, put six into the system, and then they're backfilled with maybe eight more."

The reason southern Ontario gangs are "setting up shop" in Thunder Bay, Hughes said, is mainly drugs.

"They are coming into Thunder Bay due to the higher value of drugs within our city," he said. "It's quite lucrative to come up to Thunder Bay and sell their drugs."

That, he said, is partly because addiction rates are high, but also due to the city's relatively-isolated location, which means people are willing to pay more.

The gangs are also engaging in human trafficking, and other illegal activities in the city, Hughes said.

But, he said, there's been little conflict between the gangs, despite them being rivals.

Sharing information

"We know there is conflict," Hughes said. "However, these gangs concentrate in certain areas. They'll look for vulnerable areas where they can go in and start befriending people, and start selling their stuff."

Hughes said the gang members will often befriend people in housing units, so they can then go inside and modify a unit to make escape routes, or help them sell drugs or deal with other situations.

An example, Hughes said, was a lengthy standoff in a Windsor Street complex on the weekend involving a Toronto man.

"Between three units, in the attics, the walls were broken, so he had access to three units through the attic system," Hughes said on CBC Superior Morning on Wednesday.

Another tactic is wearing, for example, Lakehead University clothing, allowing gang members to mix in with students and make it harder to identify them.

Thunder Bay police are sharing information with law enforcement agencies in southern Ontario, discussing how cities there have addressed gang issues within their borders, and tracking gang members as they move throughout the province, Hughes said.

"It is a coordinated effort between ourselves and other agencies throughout Ontario," he said.

But the public can help, too, Hughes said.

"We hope that the public will contact us and let us know if they see something that's odd in their neighbourhood, or if they know something," he said. "Every little bit of information helps our officers out."