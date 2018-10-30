Final call for Greyhound from Thunder Bay, Ont.
Eastbound coach 1272 marks final departure
It's the end of the road for Greyhound service in northwestern Ontario, after coach 1272 pulled out of the Thunder Bay, Ont. station for the final time on Tuesday morning.
The company announced it would cease operations west of Sudbury, Ont effective October 31. The service out of Thunder Bay ended a day early, with the final eastbound bus leaving at 9:40 a.m. on October 30, and the final westbound bus the day before.
"Can I have your attention please. This is your final, final, last, final, ever, final call of Greyhound travelling east, ever," said one driver as coach 1272 completed boarding.
A dozen or so communities, all of which will never see Greyhound service again, were rattled off over the PA system.
"Final call for the last bus, ever, out of Thunder Bay."
"There's some sadness. There is. I've got a lot of good memories, let a lot of nice people in the region and people from across Canada," said Choquette.
"Yeah, it's a sad day."
Choquette said when he worked for the company, there were over 30 drivers based in the city, plus drivers in Longlac and Hearst. There were six arrivals and departures daily.
Choquette took his drivers cap aboard for the final run. He said the cap is a keepsake, as many drivers never asked for one when they were fitted for their custom-tailored suits.
The trademark grey suits were made to last, he said.
"I had twenty good years, and I have to say, I enjoyed going to work every day. I loved going to work."
Choquette was the last person to buy a ticket for the bus at the ticket counter, waiting until the last moment to pay to ensure he bought the final ride.
Marostica was at a gathering at the terminal on Tuesday morning, where current drivers, dressed in their custom suits, along with retirees got together one last time to reminisce, and pour over old pictures and newspaper clippings.
Choquette said he looked forward to the private gathering, but told the Edmonton-based driver as he got off the bus to remember, "that there is life after Greyhound."
