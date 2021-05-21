Grease fire leads to smoke, water damage in Brown Street residence: Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

There were no injuries caused by a grease fire that broke out in the kitchen of a Brown Street residence on Friday morning, Thunder Bay firefighters said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence at about 11:45 a.m., after the lone occupant called 911 when a grease fire in the kitchen got out of control.

The male removed himself to safety, and firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from the home upon their arrival.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire, although the home suffered moderate smoke and water damage.

The blaze was one of two Thunder Bay firefighters responded to on Friday morning.

Earlier in the morning, firefighters were dispatched to a Rowand Street residence, after a fire broke out in the basement.

The tenant in the home left after discovering the smoke and fire inside and went to a friend's home.

Responding fire crews found thick black smoke coming from the structure and breached the front door to gain access to the main floor.

A second alarm was called, with firefighters accessing the dug-out basement through a window, where they encountered heavy smoke and fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the basement fire and the cause remains under investigation.