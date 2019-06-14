Grandview arena in Thunder Bay, Ont., to undergo renovations

A north-side Thunder Bay, Ont., hockey arena will close for the summer as it undergoes renovations.

Work at Grandview arena is expected to start in the coming months, said Kelvin Jankowski, contract coordinator with the City of Thunder Bay.

"We're doing a little bit of flooring upgrades, some new doors, washroom partitions," Jankowski said. "Cleaning up the change rooms a bit, and improving the lighting in the change rooms."

He said the flooring in the lobby and around the ice surface — which hasn't been replaced since the building was constructed in 1968 — will be redone, and larger benches will be installed in the change rooms.

'Next up on the list'

"Those benches have always been a little bit small, which were good for kids," Jankowski said. "When bigger players start playing, they need bigger seats, so that'll be an improvement."

Jankowski said Grandview's upgrades are coming as part of the city's asset management plan.

"Grandview's just next up on the list," he said. "We're constantly kind of catching up with renovations. The building's well-used, like most of the arenas in the city."

Grandview's ice is removed each summer. However, the floor is normally used by lacrosse players.

They've relocated to Delaney arena this summer, Jankowski said.

The $120,000 Grandview renovation project is currently out for tender, Jankowski said. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-September, in time for hockey season.