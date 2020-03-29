Thunder Bay grandmother and granddaughter making face masks for COVID-19 fight

A grandmother and granddaughter from Thunder Bay have joined forces to help make face masks for people who want them.

Annikki Pettigrew's grandmother, Leila, is a seamstress, she said, and she has put her skills to work making masks from flannelette.

Pettigrew and her boyfriend, Josh Maki, have been prepping materials for her grandmother to sew, she said.

They are just trying to help with the huge demand for masks, she added.

"There were posts about how people were looking for some. Like some of the shelters and people in general," Pettigrew said. "Obviously they are not medical grade masks, but it helps a little bit."

Leila Pettigrew said the face mask project started with a little help from her family.

"(My son) said I had the material, and he had a daughter that needed something to do, so between us he suggested we do it, so we tried," she said.

The making of the masks is not complicated, Pettigrew said, but it requires a few steps.

"We cut (the material) into size, and then we cut the elastic," she said. "Then we put the elastics on each end and then two layers of flannelette, sew them together, press them, make a couple of pleats and there they are."

Annikki Pettigrew didn't know how many face masks they would make, she said, but interest has been growing.

"My mom posted on Facebook to see what the demand was, and she has been getting request after request after request," she said.

They have been receiving requests for the face masks both locally and from across the country, she added.

They made 50 masks on Friday and hope to keep production going as long as there is a need, she said.

It has also been fun spending so much quality time with her grandmother, Pettigrew added.

They have made about 100 masks in total so far, she said.