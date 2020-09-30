Grand Champion vintage aircraft calls Thunder Bay, Ont. home

Scott McFadden beams when he looks at the restored 1946 Taylorcraft airplane parked at the Thunder Bay airport.

After all, the aircraft, which took him about five years to restore, was awarded as Grand Champion in the vintage aircraft category by the Experimental Aircraft Association.

McFadden bought the plane in 1984, sight unseen. It was stored in the then-owner's basement, and McFadden was looking for a restoration project.

It turns out, the plane was in better condition than he thought, so he flew it for a few years. But, it was parked for about 15 years, with wings taken off, sitting in his garage, before he would even consider flying it again.

"I had to keep it out of the way, that's for certain," he said. McFadden's daughter was asking him what the taken apart structure was, hanging from the garage roof. He explained it was a plane, but it needed to be put back together.

"I found her in the garage basically buffing the dust off the fuselage frame, and I asked her, 'what's going on?' And she said something to the effect of 'well daddy, we need to make it fly again."

"I'd like to say that was at least the commitment for me to restore it, get it flying again."

Scott McFadden flies his award winning 1946 Taylorcraft south of Thunder Bay, Ont., in September 2020. (Submitted by Scott McFadden)

The aircraft sat in pieces for another decade, McFadden said. It was once he retired, and his daughters moved away to university, that he started working on the plane again.

The plane is fabric covered, with the front cowlings made of aluminum.

The wings are made of sitka spruce, which needed to be moulded and bent into the proper shape, which are then covered with fabric, forming the aircraft's skin.

"[The work was] a lot more than even I anticipated," McFadden said.

"Many of the aluminum parts were damaged beyond repair," he said. "You can't really buy parts for the airplane, so many of the other sheet metal parts, I fabricated them all from scratch."

"It's very time consuming. First, you have to make a tool to make a part."

The tail of Scott McFadden’s grand champion 1946 Taylorcraft, CF-CLR. McFadden rebuilt the entire aircraft, including new fabric and wing spars, which are made out of sitka spruce. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

While his daughter provided the motivation years ago to start rebuilding the plane, it was a promise he made to himself that kept him going.

"One of my motivating factors was I said I had to do something on the airplane every single day. And, it may have been only an hour, but I had to do something."

McFadden said he spent many 12-hour days in his hangar, restoring the plane, or building parts.

While he committed to doing something every day, he's sure he missed a few of physically being at the hangar. On those days, he said, he was probably thinking about how to acquire or manufacture a part.

Taylorcraft planes

Taylorcraft is an aircraft manufactured in the United States, although not as ubiquitous as Cessna, or Piper.

The company was dissolved shortly after McFadden's 1946 BC12D model was built. The registration is CF-CLR.

The manufacturer anticipated a post-war boom in general aviation, with war time pilots wanting their own planes, McFadden said. That boom never occurred.

The plane, after its extensive restoration, was crowned Grand Champion aircraft, in the vintage category by the Experimental Aircraft Association in 2019.

The award was handed out at the 2019 event in Oshkosh, WI, the "largest single aviation event on the planet," McFadden said.

The interior of CF-CLR is cozy, but immaculate. The aircraft has dual controls, but brakes are only on the left side of the cockpit. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

About 10,000 aircraft arrive in Oshkosh for the five-day festival.

Judges use a point system to award the best aircraft.

"It's judged based on authenticity, quality of workmanship, restoration," he said, noting documentation on how work on the plane is carried out is also extremely important. McFadden wrote a blog on the plane's restoration.

It includes photos of the restoration, as well as some historical information on the plane itself.

The win, came as a shock.

"I was surprised. I would hazard a guess that none of these airplanes came out of the factory looking and operating quite the way they've been put back together by restorers."

"It certainly was a labour. I love it now. Flying it is a lot of fun, but sometimes, I just sit and look at it."

McFadden said aircraft of the post-war vintage are designed differently than more modern aircraft, and have less stability in yaw, which means the aircraft constantly wants to turn across the horizon.

"You can fly without your hands, but you can't fly without your feet."

McFadden even replaced the rivets in the aluminum cowling on his 1946 Taylorcraft, which was crowned Grand Champion in in vintage category by the Experimental Aircraft Association. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

As for bringing his daughter up for a ride, who started the inspiration to restore the plane, McFadden said she has an open invitation for a flight. But, she can get airsick, and that has meant so far, her feet have stayed on the ground.

McFadden said while the restoration of CF-CLR is complete, he's not finished, as he has another aircraft restoration project on the go.

"When I look at it, I remember that I sort of committed that I wouldn't do another aircraft project," McFadden said, looking at the shine on the plane's red and white exterior.

"I'm very proud of the airplane. It's something to be proud of."