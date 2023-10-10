Theresa Davey knows what it's like to be out on the streets in Thunder Bay, which is why volunteering at one of the northwestern Ontario city's emergency shelters is more than just a way to give back.

Her son first found Grace Place and told her about the soup and sandwiches served there. So she went, and was able to access free food and clothing.

"I came to Thunder Bay in 2007, and basically I was homeless and I was out in the street," said Davey.

In 2009, she got married at Grace Place, and a few years later, she put her cleaning skills to use and became a full-time volunteer. Davey said the organization has also helped her son, who died in 2014, as well as her daughter in her efforts to "start over."

"I feel really good at the end of the day that I've been able to do something productive to society," said Davey, who's among the 70 to 80 people who donate their time to keep Grace Place running. "I'm a recovering alcoholic, so this really, really helped me [have] a balanced life."

Located on the city's south side, Grace Place offers lunches Monday through Wednesday, a free clothing store and an Out of the Cold program from October to the end of April.

WATCH | Why Grace Place has become 'a community of volunteers' determined to give back: Meeting people's needs for food, clothes and shelter in Thunder Bay Duration 2:55 Featured Video Now that the weather is getting colder, Thunder Bay, Ont.'s, Out of the Cold Program has started up again at Grace Place. The CBC's Sarah Law checked in with the organization's volunteers about how they're meeting people's basic needs to help them survive the winter.

With the ever-climbing cost of living and increased demands on food banks and shelters to meet rising needs, the pressure's on to keep vulnerable people across Canada safe and healthy this winter.

"We started with 10 loaves of bread and we served a hot soup," said Melody Macsemchuk, co-founder and operations manager of Grace Place, about starting the organization 16 years ago.

"Now, we serve a full meal and we served 90,000 meals last year, and we are noticing an increase during the day."

Hundreds of meals a day

While the numbers fluctuate depending on the time of the month, the kitchen can serve upwards of 350 to 400 meals every day it's open.

Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and people can either take a meal to go or sit and eat on site. There is also a walk-up window for those who would prefer not to go inside.

Sarah Thompson said Macsemchuk and her husband, Gary, bought her son his first pair of skates.

Sarah Thompson, another Grace Place volunteer, says the organization has helped her out a lot and the people there have become her second family. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

"[As a] single mother just moving into town, things were difficult, and they helped out," she said.

For the past seven years, she has been volunteering there. She does a little bit of everything, but mostly helps at the dishwashing station.

"It feels good," said Thompson. "It's become a family, really."

'A home away from home'

As soon as they close for lunch, volunteers start to tuck away the tables and chairs to make room for the organization's Out of the Cold program, a low-barrier emergency shelter for people who cannot stay at the city's other facilities.

Last year, Grace Place had 15 to 18 compassion mats, which are used as beds, but bumped that up to 25 due to demand.

"We try to fill up the other area shelters before they refer to us because we are the last resort. If a client is restricted, then they will be referred to us," Macsemchuk explained.

Melody Macsemchuk, co-founder and operations manager at Grace Place, says she has noticed an increase in food insecurity since the organization started 16 years ago. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Volunteers are trained in trauma-based approaches and non-violent crisis intervention. They play calming music, and offer clients a meal, a shower, clean pyjamas and a place to safely store their belongings for the night. They can wash the clothes they came in with and have a hot breakfast before heading out for the day.

"Grace Place right from the beginning has just tried to be a home away from home, where people can come in and just seek shelter and rest and get what they need, whether it's food or clothing," said Macsemchuk.

This summer, outreach workers were aware of more people sleeping outside than ever before. When asked how that will impact Grace Place this winter, Macsemchuk said it shows the need for continued collaboration between service providers.

"We already have had meetings where … [if] it's adding more warming spaces or whether it's adding more shelter beds, we are all working together to make sure no one's out in the cold," she said. "I think we're going to be successful again hopefully this year."

In terms of long-term solutions, while the obvious answer is more housing, Macsemchuk also said she'd like to see public washrooms and showers made accessible for the city's vulnerable population.

"If [people] do find themselves out in a tent city, they can go in and they can access these spaces," she said.