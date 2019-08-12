Skip to Main Content
Missing 15-year-old girl in Thunder Bay, Ont., located safely, police say
Thunder Bay

Missing 15-year-old girl in Thunder Bay, Ont., located safely, police say

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., thanked the public Monday for the assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Saturday night at 10:45 pm.

Police made the announcement shortly before 5 a.m. Monday morning

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay are asking for the public's help in identifying a female suspect who is allegedly connected to a Circle K robbery on May Street North on Tuesday. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., thanked the public for the assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Saturday night at 10:45 pm.

In a written statement, released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police announced that Grace Mamakeesic had been safely located.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|