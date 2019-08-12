Missing 15-year-old girl in Thunder Bay, Ont., located safely, police say
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., thanked the public Monday for the assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Saturday night at 10:45 pm.
Police made the announcement shortly before 5 a.m. Monday morning
In a written statement, released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police announced that Grace Mamakeesic had been safely located.