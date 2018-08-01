Gordon Gravelle of Thunder Bay deemed 'vexatious litigant' by Ontario Superior Court

It's a rare legal designation — reserved for only those who appear in court often, sometimes for frivolous or claims without merit.

Gordon Gravelle, who lives in Thunder Bay, Ont., met the legal threshold to be declared a 'vexatious litigant' by the Ontario Superior Court.

Gravelle has appeared at the court at least 100 times since 2013, plus additional appearances at the Ontario Court of Appeal. He has also tried his hand at suing a company in North Carolina, but lost.

Receiving the declaration means any legal matters that Gravelle wants to bring before the court must first be approved by a judge.

The designation was awarded to Gravelle in early July, when a company that had legal proceedings involving Gravelle asked for the declaration. The order also halts any legal proceedings that were previously filed in court, but not yet settled.

The company, Avis Industrial Corporation went to court with Gravelle 43 times. Gravelle appealed decisions, as well as brought forward motions, "which can be characterized as attempts to vary or reconsider prior orders," according to an affidavit from Amy Sicks, a corporate paralegal for Avis.

Gravelle had all of his motions dismissed for delay regarding Avis.

In a November 2014 decision, Justice Pierce wrote regarding one of Gravelle's lawsuits, "to permit litigants to reargue matter with which they are unhappy is to strain judicial resources."

Pierce also stated in another decision that Gravelle turned a proceeding into a "legal quagmire" by failing to attend court and then objecting to a schedule, as well as delivering notice that he abandons his amended motion and then rescinding that notice when he realized the cost consequences.

Another judge noted that Gravelle, "has a history of attempting to circumvent court orders."

Impaired driving charges, suing lawyers

Gravelle has started a number of other legal transactions, including suing his former lawyer for alleged negligence for providing advice relating to business matters. That action was dismissed for delay.

Gravelle also launched an unsuccessful lawsuit against the Crown, trying to appeal a conviction for impaired driving in 2015. The leave was refused to hear the appeal, but before the decision was handed down, Gravelle brought forward an application to file fresh evidence, and for a stay. That application was dismissed.

In connection with the impaired driving charge, Gravelle sued the two police officers involved, as well as the Thunder Bay Police Service, claiming the officers infringed on his Charter rights. Gravelle had his appeal for this case dismissed, and a number of motions to introduce fresh evidence were also shot down.

Gravelle appeared in court 38 times, not including his Court of Appeal appearances, regarding the impaired charge.

He also sued Zaitzeff Law Professional Corporation for failing to represent him properly in a court case, but that application for summary judgement was dismissed, with Justice Platana noting the motion was, "among other things, premature."

Gravelle filed affidavits with the court, but Justice Newton, the judge who heard the vexatious litigation claim, noted in his decision, that Gravelle is not a lawyer, with the negative portion of the sentence underlined.

Gravelle swore in a March 2018 affidavit that he studied and practiced law for over 25 years, and that he had been, "studied and engaged in the practice of law, on all levels, on and off for over 27 years."

Gravelle still owes approximately $20,000 in legal costs to parties he has taken to court. He is also responsible for the costs of the vexatious litigation case.