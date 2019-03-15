'Good Samaritan' helps first responders to rescue male from Thunder Bay, Ont., river

A "good Samaritan" helped first responders rescue a male from a river in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday.

A written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service said officers, along with Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Neebing River, just behind the Metro grocery store at the Arthur Street Marketplace, around 12:40 p.m. May 15 because of reports of a male in the river.

"A good Samaritan attempted to help the male out of the river, but called 911 after those attempts were unsuccessful," police stated, adding that first responders located the male, who was struggling to get out of the water, within 10 minutes and were able to pull him to safety.

Paramedics took him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to be medically cleared.

Police said "the quick response and successful rescue was in part thanks to the citizen who, after being unable to rescue the male himself, waited at the scene to provide first responders with important follow-up details."