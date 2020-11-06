Thorns, bark and invasive species no challenge for Goats in Mow-tion

They are cute, surprisingly affectionate, and can eat more underbrush than you can imagine.

It's why one farmer in Thunder Bay, Ont., has a land clearing business, using nothing but goats.

Goats in Mow-tion 1:21 Freddy Hortis, the owner of Goats in Mow-tion, explains how his four-legged employees are so effective at clearing underbrush. 1:21

Goats-in-Mow-tion is the eco-friendly business of Freddy Hortis, who also owns Giantview Farms, where the goats live, along with other pigs and cows.

"It started off as we always had a few goats around our farm to clean up brush. It was an old farm that we bought years ago, and there was lots of wild raspberry canes and brush, and we saw how effective they were at doing it."

"It's a good alternative to using herbicides and other means," he said, noting a herd of 100 goats can clear about half a hectare of underbrush and growth in a day.

"It depends on the density of the brush or the weeds you're trying to get rid of."

Goats at Giantview Farms outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., nibble on the bark of a tree in their pasture. The animals can clear up to half a hectare of land in a day, as part of the Goats in Mow-tion business. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Hortis has 170 goats on his farm, which he is continually moving around his pastures.

When on the farm, or if goats are out on the job, a portable electric fence is used to keep goats in, and predators out.

The fence can be easily moved and is pliable, so specific areas can be kept goat-free, if needed.

One benefit to using the goats, Hortis said, is they tend to eat plants that humans don't want to touch, preferring plants like thistles, raspberry canes and even poison ivy.

"Definitely more fond of browse. They're related to deer actually, so they do have more of a deer-like eating habit. So, they tend to not like the grasses and clovers as much, and go after the really thorny, prickly undesirables."

Sockmonkey, one of the 170 goats at Giantview Farm jumps onto owner Freddy Hortis. Many of the goats on the farm are named, many of them by Hortis' children. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The way goats eat also help destroy the plants they enjoy grazing on.

"A lot of these undesirable woody plants, throw sucker roots out if you cut it with a brush saw, where they stress the root system out on it, so there will be less suckers showing up."

Hortis said the goats also eat the seeds of weeds and other invasive plants, and digest them, meaning they will not grow new plants when they end up in the goat's droppings.

Goats play on a pile of rocks in their pasture at Giantview Farms. The animals need stimulation, said owner Freddy Hortis, and the rocks provide a challenge to climb and maneuver on. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

As for the goats, Hortis said they are generally happy employees, who like human interaction, and need to keep active.

He said their pasture and barn have rock piles and wooden ramps in them, otherwise the goats get "bored."

"They're quite curious critters, and they're not people shy."