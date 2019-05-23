Thunder Bay Girls Softball Association receives equipment grant from Northwoods League Foundation

Young players with the Thunder Bay Girls Softball Association (TBGSA) will be getting some on-field support from the charitable arm of the Northwoods League during the 2019 season.

The TBGSA is one of the 2019 recipients of the Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove grants. As a result, the association will receive $2,500 in equipment, including catcher's gear, gloves, bats, helmets, and practice balls.

"I'm just very honoured and thrilled," Lorne Krisko, an executive with the TBGSA, said about the grant. "It's going to be well-used."

Krisko said the Thunder Bay Border Cats — who play in the Northwoods League — first approached the TBGSA about the availability of the Share the Glove grants.

"They wanted to know about our league," Krisko said. "I gave them all the details about it, and the first thing I know they were sending me application forms to apply."

Equipment going to youth division

Gary Hoover, secretary of the Northwoods League Foundation, gave credit to the Border Cats for their role in "putting out the word, and obtaining applications, or identifying deserving organizations."

Hoover said the goal of the foundation, and the grants, is to be a part of, and help improve, communities that are home to Northwoods League teams.

"Part of our hope is to stimulate an interest in participation amongst youth in those communities specific to baseball or softball," he said.

Krisko said the equipment will be used by players in the youth division, who are age seven to 11.

The players in that division are new to the game, he said, and "learning how to play baseball, and the equipment will be used in that purpose."

The grant also gives the TBGSA — which has about 225 players through all of its divisions — an opportunity to be recognized on the field at a Border Cats game this season. However, that appearance hasn't been scheduled yet, said Krisko.

Hoover said recognizing the grant recipients at a Northwoods League ball game is a way to help raise their profile in the community.

"We just want to draw the public's attention to these organizations so they can continue to thrive," he said. "And, frankly, make it more fun for the kids who are ultimately going to be the beneficiaries of the equipment, and the program. That's really the sweet spot on the deal."

The Share the Glove grants launched in 2018, and are awarded each year to one youth baseball of softball association in all cities with a Northwoods League team.