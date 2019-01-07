Thunder Bay Generating Station sold to demolition company

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has sold the Thunder Bay Generating Station.

The utility said the former hydro plant, shuttered in 2018, was purchased by Budget Demolition.

The plant was originally built in 1963, and was listed for sale in 2019 by a brokerage company.

"I am confident with OPG's decision to develop a business relationship with Budget Demolition, and I look forward to what the future of our former site will bring to the community of Thunder Bay and northern Ontario," said John Hefford, Vice President of OPG's Western Region, in a statement.

"I would also like to acknowledge the Thunder Bay Generating Station's decommissioning and sale team for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the best possible outcome for the station, OPG and Ontario's rate payer."

OPG said it would continue to maintain an office in the city, as the utility has 11 hydroelectric power stations throughout the region, and one biomass plant in Atikokan.

At the time of the closure in 2018, the plant was running intermittently, due to soft demand for electricity. The utility also said one of its boilers had significant corrosion, which required significant repair. Those two factors led to the decision to close the plant.

In a statement, Budget Demolition, based in Hamilton, Ont., said it has already spoken with the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission to pursue future uses for the site, once the existing plant is decommissioned.

The company said it is in the initial stages of mobilizing, so it can start demolishing the former plant. It will release further information when 'key milestones' are reached in the decommissioning and demolition process.

Budget Demolition said it would hire local employees to assist its project team. Some of the positions required include asbestos abatement technicians, torchmen, machine operators and skilled labourers.