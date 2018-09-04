Thunder Bay police search for 18-year-old last seen leaving home to 'visit a friend'
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old from London.
Police said Jazlyne Gauthier was last seen by a family member on August 28 leaving the South Edward Street residence to visit a friend.
According to a written release on Tuesday, Gauthier's family is concerned for the 18-year-old's welfare.
Police describe Gauthier as being about 5'6" tall with an athletic build, short black hair and brown eyes.
Gauthier was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and beige shorts.
Investigators are encouraging the 18-year-old to call home or police.
Anyone who may have seen Gauthier is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.