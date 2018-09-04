Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for 18-year-old last seen leaving home to 'visit a friend'

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Jazlyne Gauthier was last seen by a family member leaving the South Edward Street home on August 28

Police are asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jazylne Gauthier. Gauthier was last seen by a family member on August 28. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said Jazlyne Gauthier was last seen by a family member on August 28 leaving the South Edward Street residence to visit a friend.

According to a written release on Tuesday, Gauthier's family is concerned for the 18-year-old's welfare.

Police describe Gauthier as being about 5'6" tall with an athletic build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Gauthier was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and beige shorts.

Investigators are encouraging the 18-year-old to call home or police.

Anyone who may have seen Gauthier is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

