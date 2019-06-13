A former player for the St. Louis Blues says he was "feeling good" after watching the team win against the Boston Bruins in Wednesday's Stanley Cup final.

Gary Veneruzzo, who is from Thunder Bay, Ont., played for the team during its inaugural season in 1967-1968, including in the playoffs, and again the following season. The team made it to the Stanley Cup finals in both of those seasons, but lost in four straight games to the Montreal Canadiens.

The team also lost in 1970 to the Boston Bruins.

"Oh, it means a lot. Not just for me, but for the other players that were there, and the fans. They've been loyal for the 52 years," said Veneruzzo.

"I was so happy for the players, and the team and the city itself."

"This is payback," he added. "This is payback for sure."

Veneruzzo said he hopes to get his picture taken with the Stanley Cup when Robert Bortuzzo, a current Blue, brings the cup back to Thunder Bay.

"I had a chance to win it, but we never made it, so I'm going to see if I can get a picture with that trophy," Veneruzzo said.

"It's one of those trophies that every kid dreams of."