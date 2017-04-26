'Totally surprised,' says residential school survivor of Sen. Lynn Beyak's sudden apology

A residential school survivor and advocate from Sioux Lookout, Ont., says he was "totally surprised" and "taken off-guard" by Senator Lynn Beyak's sudden apology for posting racist letters on her website.

"They say in life, expected the unexpected," said Garnet Angeconeb. "This is something I did not expect to hear."

Beyak, who is from Dryden and represents northwestern Ontario in the Senate, told her colleagues Tuesday that she now regrets the harm she caused by describing the Indian residential school system in positive terms.

Angeconeb said he will need some time to reflect on her words and is "cautious about accepting her apology."

He explained that in July 2017 he and other survivors met with Beyak and shared their personal experiences of the abuse they suffered at residential school, but those stories didn't seem to change her beliefs.

'I want to see her actions'

"She did not hear. She did not listen .. and in some ways it was a revictimization. It opened up old wounds in trying to convey to the senator, with all due respect, the pain and the hurt. And for her to leave that room and to continue on with some of the things she said afterwards" is still deeply troubling and disappointing, he said.

Now, he's waiting to see what follows her apology.

"I want to see her actions in the days and months to come to see how appropriate she will act. It's fine to go get training, but we have to live the good path of the sacred seven Grandfather teachings as we call them in Anishnawbe culture."