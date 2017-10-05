Thunder Bay council will be asked to take the proposed event and convention centre off its list of outstanding items at its meeting Monday, as the northwestern Ontario city prepares to turn its attention to the future of the Fort William Gardens.

The resolution being tabled Monday is coming from City Manager Norm Gale and recommends "Outstanding Item 2015-037-ADM Thunder Bay Event and Convention Centre, Proposed Next Steps" be removed from council's outstanding business list.

"The reason for this is that it's been years since there's been any substantial work done on this project," Gale said Thursday. "It is not progressing at this time and council has clearly iterated other priorities which we are focusing on."

Gale said the 2019-2022 strategic plan includes developing a long-term process to replace the Fort William Gardens, which opened in 1951.

"There's nothing specific tied to that," Gale said. "There's no timelines, for example, nor is there any decisions on what that replacement would look like."

But, Gale said, city administration will present a report on the gardens to council next month.

"Council's decisions on what needs to be done in Fort William Gardens will inform a process that we would look at for eventual replacement long term," he said. "Much remains to be decided by council, but that could be viewed as a start."

In the meantime, Gale said, the city will continue to maintain the gardens, which is currently undergoing renovations in preparation for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which will take place there early next year.

"We need to concentrate on life cycle maintenance, what we need to do to keep that building going. That building is not in danger of anything anytime soon. It will last for some time, but we must invest in it.

"How long we want it to last will determine how much we invest in it."