Pandemic creates growing interest in gardening in Thunder Bay, Ont.

An experienced gardener in Thunder Bay, Ont. says with more people staying at home, more are becoming interested in turning their backyards in a place to grow their dinner.

Pam Tallon, the owner of Growing North, said she expected an uptick in interest in gardening, based on seeing an interest in gardening expand in more southern regions.

When the growing season started in the northwest, she "did not expect the onslaught we got. It's just been huge."

"They're trying to find out everything. We have people who don't know a stem from a leaf, and then we ave people who have been successfully market gardening."

Tallon said she is encouraged by all of the people who are interested in gardening, many of whom are putting in new beds and other gardening infrastructure, which she hopes, will keep them growing for at least a couple of years.

All of the new interest in gardening means there are some seed shortages to deal with, she said, mainly involving vegetables. And, as for flowers, she said many people are taking whatever they find.

"Any nursery owner I have spoken with says they just can't keep up."

Thunder Bay can have some unpredictable weather in the spring, and, "in Thunder Bay, the lake moderates our climate very well, but we still get those freak frosts around the full moon in June. It's not just a wives' tale, it does get colder around that full moon, always has."

The full moon will take place on June 5.

"This year is a little odd, we're actually warmer than we usually are," said Tallon, suggesting gardeners still keep an eye on the forecast.

As for advice for new gardeners, or "black thumbs," Tallon said to find a friend of mentor to bounce ideas off of, and for support.

"Start small. Just go with one garden bed or two if you've never gardened before, or you'll get overwhelmed really, really quickly. Plant easy things so, and make sure if it's vegetables it's things you like to eat, or else you probably won't be happy anyway."

"Definitely do not turn your entire yard in gardens the very first year you garden. You will be so overwhelmed."

Tallon said you don't need a large yard to garden, and container gardening, or even growing a few plants in your kitchen is a good way to get into gardening. If it can be done on the International Space Station, it can be done in your home, she said.

"There's no reason to be discouraged. Every single person can plant a garden. But, you need to start off the right way."