Thunder Bay, Ont., garage fire ignites propane tank

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire at a garage on the city's south side.

The fire was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flame coming from the garage, which was located in the rear laneway of the 800 block of McMillan Street.

A second alarm was called as firefighters began attacking the heavy flames on the exterior of the garage.

Two large propane tanks were located beside the garage, directly exposed to the flame. The relief valve let go on one of the tanks due to the high heat, and firefighters encountered intense flame from the ignited propane that was rapidly escaping from the tank.

However, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, preventing the flames from reaching the garage's interior, or adjacent structures.

There was nobody inside the garage at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.