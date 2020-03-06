Thunder Bay domestic violence rates 'tip of the iceberg' say frontline workers

Frontline workers at women's shelters and centres in Thunder Bay are calling rates of domestic violence across northwestern Ontario an emergency.

Gwen O'Reilly, director of the Northwestern Ontario Women's Centre in Thunder Bay, said the rate of domestic violence in the city is "just the tip of the iceberg".

"Stats Canada shows us that this is just police reported violence, we have one of the highest rates in Canada of domestic violence...and as we know a lot of that kind of violence is not reported to police," she said.

O'Reilly added that service providers are seeing an escalation in the amount of violence, and more severe cases of domestic violence across the region.

"Human trafficking, drug and gang related stuff has escalated violence and domestic violence, there's certainly some relationship there," said O'Reilly. "There are so many critical and high risk cases right now that everyone is struggling to meet the need and there's just not enough resources and not enough safe spaces."

Increased number of women, children in shelters

Debbie Zweep, executive director at Faye Peterson House in Thunder Bay, said the impact of the increase in extreme violence in the region is being felt everywhere.

"There are increased numbers of women and children coming to see us and we have our regional shelters that were typically at 40 per cent now at 120 per cent (occupancy)," said Zweep.

Zweep said there is also an increase in weapon use in the city, which adds complexity to the cases seen at shelters.

"The city has seen a huge influx in the number of guns, we know that from the police we're working with, but other weapons too being used on women," she said.

'Legal system is not protecting women'

O'Reilly said making more services available to women facing domestic violence would help, but a systemic change is also required.

"The legal system is not protecting women, she said. "People who are perpetrating, violence men who are abusive to their partners, are not being made accountable by the courts."

In Thunder Bay, three women died between Feb. 28 - Mar. 3. One case is considered a homicide, while the Thunder Bay Police Service continue to investigate the two other cases as sudden deaths.

"It's hard to comprehend how quickly the level of violence has increased," said Zweep about the recent deaths.

Zweep said her shelter is in the process of applying to build second stage housing on their property.

"Every woman that presents as homeless has a history of violence in her life, often from childhood, so we need more service," She said.

Both O'Reilly and Zweep said "decent incomes" and stopping the flow of gangs, guns, and drugs into Thunder Bay are important pieces in tackling the domestic violence issue in the city.