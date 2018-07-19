Freshii Thunder Bay, Ont., owner 'blown-away' by community support after tip jar theft

About a week after the tip jar at a new franchise restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ont., was stolen, owner Adam Lang is thanking the community for their outpour of support and assistance.

The new restaurant, Freshii, opened in June 2018 and after only a few weeks of opening, Lang said a man entered the store last Wednesday to use the store's phone when he "dumped the entire tip jar into his backpack and took off."

Lang posted the surveillance video on Facebook in case anyone recognized the suspect.

"At the time I was just a little bit angry and upset about what had happened for my staff and I really just wanted to get the guy's face out there and hope that someone recognized him and turn him in," Lang said.

Since that social media post, Lang said he has been 'blown-away' by the support from the community.

"I received multiple phone calls with information [and] people seemed to be really concerned and wanted to help," Lang explained, "and the thing that's been really amazing is that a lot of people stopped by the day after the footage was released and offered to replace the tips."

He said people in the community started stopping by the store to offer cash and with so much support thus far, the amount of money stolen from that tip jar has since been replaced.

"We were just really blown away by it and my staff was really really excited about it that all the tips that were stolen were replaced and then some."

Lang said an arrest on the suspect has not yet been made, but he's thankful to the people of Thunder Bay for turning a unfortunate incident into a positive experience.

"Overall, its been amazing," Lang said, " and it just shows how great the people of Thunder Bay are and how much they care about things like this."