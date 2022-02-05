Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·WATCH

Protestors rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Thunder Bay

A group of protestors took to the streets in Thunder Bay on Saturday to voice their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Demonstration one of several happening across Canada as convoy protests continue into second week

CBC News ·

A look at Saturday's rally against COVID-19 vaccination mandates in Thunder Bay, Ont.

4 hours ago
Duration 2:16
Dozens of people in Thunder Bay, Ont. joined solidarity marches across Canada to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. 2:16

A group of protestors took to the streets in Thunder Bay on Saturday to voice their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The demonstration was one of several to take place this weekend across Canada, while the convoy protests in Ottawa continue for a second week.

Organizers of the local rally in Thunder Bay said the protest was strictly about the opposition to vaccine mandates, with participants asked to "leave those other ideas at home."

