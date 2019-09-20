Free compost now available at Thunder Bay landfill

Free compost is now available at the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, the City of Thunder Bay said Thursday.

The pick-up area is located east of the old landfill entrance on John Street Road. Compost can be picked up Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 pm., and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said a maximum of three vehicles are allowed inside the loading area at a time.

"We're happy to be able to offer free compost to all residents again," said Jason Sherband, manager of solid waste and recycling services. "Leaf and yard waste that's picked up during our curbside collection programs is blended with organic waste collected on-site, and is ideal for use in landscaping, flower beds and lawns. It's not suitable for vegetable gardens."

People are asked to bring a shovel and some bags or containers to carry compost home. Quantities are limited to a maximum of one half ton truck load per person.