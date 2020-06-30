13 people charged in fraudulent cheque investigation: Thunder Bay police

Thunder Bay police have charged 13 people after an investigation into $70,000 in fraudulent cheques being cashed in the city.

The investigation began in January, when police received complaints about forged cheques, being made to look as though they were from Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, being cashed.

Police said, in total, 55 cheques were fraudulently cashed.

As of Tuesday, police had identified and arrested 13 suspects.

All are from Thunder Bay, and range in age from 17 to 58, police said.

They've been charged with using forged documents, and fraud.

The investigation continues.