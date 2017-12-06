Thunder Bay, Ont., police warn of Publishers Clearing House fraud

Thunder Bay police are warning of a scam possibly targeting city residents involving fraudsters claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House Canada.

Police said officers were made aware of the scam after an 83-year-old Thunder Bay woman was defrauded of $50,000.

Investigation revealed the woman was contacted by someone claiming to represent Publishers Clearing House Canada, who told her she had won a large cash prize and other merchandise.

The woman was told she would have to send money to cover the taxes on the prize winnings.

Police are reminding the public that fraudsters will often try to trap their victims with promises of valuable prizes, and often target the elderly or other vulnerable people.

Police are asking people to speak with elderly friends or family members who may be more at-risk of being victimized.