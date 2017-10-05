Thunder Bay City Council approves seeking grants for $1.1M renovation to Fort William Gardens

Thunder Bay city councillors will be looking at the federal and provincial governments to help pay for a million-dollar upgrade to the Fort William Gardens in time for the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Council approved stage two of a funding application for FedNor and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, to the tune of $851,000. The total project has an estimated price tag of $1.1 million.

The funding would cover most of the cost of upgrades to the Gardens and Fort William Curling Club. About $250,000 has been earmarked by the city to cover the upgrades.

The improvements include new flooring for the ice surface in the arena and curling club, a new scoreboard with video screen, new rigging for sound, lighting and television cameras, an electrical and ice plant upgrade, and better heating and washrooms at the curling club.

The work would need to be completed quickly, with the national women's curling championship slated to start February 20, 2021.

"In relation to the Scotties, how much of the work outlined in this project scope is elective?" asked Coun. Brian Hamilton.

His concern stemmed around the city not receiving all of the money it was applying for.

"Meaning, how much do we need to accomplish to be able to host the Scotties?"

City administration said the most important components for the refurbishment are the rigging for television cameras, lights and speakers, along with the electronic scoreboard and video screens.

Those items are "crucial" and are needed to ensure the city is compliant with its bid application for the event.

Many on council also had questions about how the work relates to the city's long-term plan for the Gardens.

Although the long-term view was not part of Monday's discussion, administration said it was working on a report on the viability of the building going forward, which would be brought up at a later date.

Other items

Also at council, $168,000 of emergency funding was approved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to provide food at Shelter House, Roots to Harvest, the Good Food Box program and the Regional Food Distribution Association.

The funding was the first round of emergency monies transferred to groups already supported by the city through its Community, Youth and Cultural Funding program.

In the next phase of the funding, which may come at a later date, about $33,000 could be available to Community Clothing Assistance, Evergreen A United Neighbourhood and the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra.

Some councillors had concerns the city could not continue to support groups without impacting its own budget.

"What financial needs might we see downstream? Part of an informed decision on that council is hearing about the financial situation for the Corporation of the City of Thunder Bay. We are planning on bringing a report next week," said City Manager Norm Gale.

He said the impact of COVID-19, along with the first quarter variance report would get presented on May 4.

Also at the meeting on Monday night, council removed a holding designation on a parcel of land, to allow two 28-unit apartment buildings to be built on John Street Road, just west of Chercover Drive.

The two buildings would be owned by the same person who built another 28-unit building next door to the proposed site.