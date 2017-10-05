Fort Williams Gardens to get new marquee sign

Fort William Gardens will have a bit of a new look to it by the end of the year, as the city looks to replace the marquee sign.

The sign, which based on city photographs uses incandescent bulbs on a wood frame, hasn't been upgraded in decades.

"It's a thing of the past, for sure," said Paul Burke, the supervisor of sport and community development.

"We think it's been there since 1951, so it's served a good life, but with the new digital screens that are on the market now, we think we'll have a much more effective use with a new screen."

The Fort William Gardens was built in 1951, with the arena turning 70 this year.

Burke said the new sign would also ensure staff don't need to go outside during the winter to change letters on the sign.

The city's request for tender stated the marquee will have two sides — one being 30 feet long, the other being 50 feet long, which can be synched together or programmed separately.

The marquee area is so old, the city's documents note the engineering drawings may be out of date, so the contractor will have to work with an engineer to determine exactly how to attach the sign to the building. Currently, there is a wooden frame which is attached to the concrete structure.

While the new marquee sign is an exterior upgrade for the Gardens, Burke said work is ongoing inside the arena to make some major upgrades in time for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

One is a new scoreboard at centre ice, which will be digital, and allow live streaming of videos, as well as instant replays.

"That's really going to change the game day experience for Thunderwolves hockey team and the North Stars games, so there will be live video on four sides of the screen."

Burke said the other major upgrade, in time for the Scotties, is new rigging in the ceiling, allowing for lights, TV cameras and other sound upgrades.

"We are now going to be able to again hang sound systems and lights from the ceiling. We haven't been able to do that for concerts and such for quite a while."