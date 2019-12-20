Forklift, heavy equipment fall out of truck in Thunder Bay intersection

Traffic was slowed at a busy Thunder Bay intersection on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of Harbour Expressway and Memorial Avenue for a forklift that crashed onto the road around 3 p.m.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue platoon chief John Kaplanis said the forklift and other heavy equipment appeared to fall out the back of truck that was driving through the intersection.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody was injured, he added.

Kaplanis said there was initial concern that a propane tank on the forklift was damaged and might have ruptured but it was secured.

The roadway has since been cleared of debris.

Thunder Bay police are investigating.