'Stubborn' high-pressure system brings mild temperatures to Thunder Bay area

There's some good news for those in the Thunder Bay area who've been enjoying the recent milder-than-normal temperatures, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says.

While temperatures are expected to dip to seasonal — about –5 C to –8 C during the days — this weekend, that isn't expected to last too long.

"As we get closer to Christmas, it looks like another shift in the pattern temperature again, going a bit milder than normal," Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson said Tuesday.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures have been a pattern in and around the city recently. Coulson said in November, temperatures in the region have averaged 0.6 C; the long-term average temperature for the month is –3 C.

And precipitation for the month was lower than normal, as well, with only six mm of rain falling throughout the month, down from the normal amount of 31.5 mm.

With regard to snowfall, the region saw 21 cm, down from a November average of 28 cm.

"We've had a couple of things at play that's led to the milder November, and the milder start to the month of December," Coulson said. "One of the big ones has been a very stubborn area of high pressure. Big area of high pressure off the Atlantic coast has been acting as sort of a heat pump to bring up milder temperatures, not only to the Thunder Bay area, but across much of northern, northeastern and southern Ontario, as well as a good chunk of the Midwest U.S. and the eastern seaboard of the U.S."

"One of the results of that has been that the jet stream, which normally would be sinking south of Thunder Bay at this time of year, has actually stayed a little bit north of Thunder Bay and Lake Superior, and the jet stream tends to act as sort of a boundary between the colder Arctic air to the north and the milder air coming in from the south."

Coulson said some snow is in the forecast for the end of this week, with five to 10 cm expected on Thursday, with some lingering flurries on Friday and Saturday.

More snowfall is expected around Christmas, as well, but it isn't likely to come in "huge amounts," Coulson said.