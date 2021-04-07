Ford says northwestern Ontario accomplishments include vaccines, transportation strategy

Premier Doug Ford says his major accomplishments in northwestern Ontario this year include providing COVID-19 vaccines to remote communities and a transportation plan.

Ford made the comments at the annual Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association conference on Friday. Provincial political leaders of all stripes traditionally address the crowd of municipal politicians.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made taped remarks on Wednesday, just after the event officially started.

Ford's remarks were taped from the outside garden of his late mother's home.

Ford said Operation Remote Immunity was a success, which included paramedics with the Ornge air ambulance service and others travelling to remote communities to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

"More than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to 31 remote fly-in communities and Moosonee," said Ford.

He said other provincial funding programs aimed at municipalities were also successes.

Ford said his priority for the northwest this year is the 4-laning of Highway 17 in the far western portion of the province.

"Twinning of the Highway 17 between the Manitoba border and Kenora, that will reduce travel times and make it safer to travel in the regions."