Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge two with drug trafficking, forcible confinement

Two people are facing charges after allegedly taking over an apartment in Thunder Bay, Ont., and using it to sell drugs, police said.

Police were called to a residence on Amelia Street West at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 with reports of people that had forced their way inside to deal drugs.

Investigation revealed two males had been living in the apartment, and selling drugs out of it, without permission. They were also preventing the tenants from leaving.

Police arrested the two accused without incident, and found substances believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine inside. Police also found Canadian currency, and items consistent drug trafficking.

An 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both of no fixed address, are a number of charges, including drug trafficking and forcible confinement.

Both appeared in court Friday, and were remanded into custody.