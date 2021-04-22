Thunder Bay football coach recognized as community builder by Football Canada

A Thunder Bay football coach and organizer is being recognized on a national level for his role in developing a program that allowed the sport to be played in the city last fall.

Ryan Bliznikas, the vice president of the Thunder Bay Minor Football Association, received the 2021 Football Canada Builder Award last week for his contributions to new football programs in the city.

"You never really would think that the national stuff would, you know, come down to somebody in Thunder Bay. It just always seems like you see groups of southern Ontario, or B.C. or the Prairies kind of winning these things...So it was just, it was a nice email to wake up to," said Bliznikas in an interview with CBC Radio.

Football Canada, the sport's national governing body, said in a release that Bliznikas was nominated and chosen for the award based on his contributions to growing the fall flag football program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It could be said that Ryan saved the 2020 season by introducing flag football … which resulted in a record number of participants, and notably, a record number of first-time female players," reads the release issued by the organization.

(Football Canada/Facebook)

Bliznikas and the local football association transitioned their spring flag football program to the fall season once provincial COVID-19 regulations allowed for a safe return to the field.

The association made the tackle-free program meet the needs of their regular registration, while adapting to new safety protocols, including a five-on-five format, for smaller rosters.

The program saw a record number of registrants, attracting youth who were not able to participate in other sports due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"So you did see a lot of individuals coming from different backgrounds, be it that hockey player, who's never been allowed to play two sports. Female participation, where they may have been in direct conflict previously, with competitive dancing," he said.

Bliznikas said the recognition serves to further validate the work being done by the association as the whole as they work to put a spotlight on the sport, while also providing new opportunities for local youth.

"It's just really showing that there's, there's another opportunity for kids there. And football, it's just one of those great sports where you can basically find a home for any kid that's willing to play, right? There's always room for somebody and there's always a different skill-set and in the spot you could slot them into," he said.

Bliznikas added that he hopes the momentum from the success of the 2020 season will carry through, adding that new programs and ways to keep the local football community connected have already been planned.