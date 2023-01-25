Efforts to grow Thunder Bay's local food supply are a mixed bag for farmers and customers

The Thunder Bay Food Strategy is hoping to grow local food production by getting large, public sector institutions to buy more local food – but so far, their efforts have met with mixed results.

This week, the Food Strategy released its second ever report card on the state of the Thunder Bay food system.

The organization wants to grow local food production to increase the region's resilience as climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine play havoc with the global food supply. In 2014, it estimated that broader public sector institutions in Thunder Bay spend $10 million a year on food.

"There's a lot of buying power and a lot of opportunity to influence the local food system," said Karen Kerk, the Food Strategy coordinator.

Kerk points to agreements between the City of Thunder Bay and local farms and greenhouses as the kinds of deals she'd like to see more of.

The city currently purchases 26 per cent of the food for the Pioneer Ridge long-term care home from northwestern Ontario producers, according to Dan Munshaw, the city's manager of supply management. Another eight per cent comes from elsewhere in Ontario.

Pioneer Ridge only receives around $11 per resident per day from the Ontario government to cover the cost of meals and snacks, and Munshaw said buying local food ends up being no more expensive than buying from a major supplier, and they often waste less than if they'd purchased food from a major distributor.

"We look at the total cost of the food," he said. "When we buy lettuce … through a broad-line distributor, our waste on lettuce is 20 per cent. When we're buying local lettuce, our waste is near zero. So it's competitively priced, plus we're getting 20 per cent better yield."

When the supply of local salad vegetables dries up in December, the home sees an increase in complaints about the quality of its salads, Munshaw said.

Dan Munshaw, right, received a Local Food Champion Award on behalf of the city of Thunder Bay. He said the city currently purchases 26 per cent of its food from northwestern Ontario producers. (Laura Berman / City of Thunder Bay)

Local veal producer My Pride Farm is one of the city's suppliers for Pioneer Ridge. Owner Mike Visser said he appreciated the opportunity to diversify his customer base.

The city purchases most of its food for Pioneer Ridge through the healthcare procurement company HealthPRO, Munshaw said. But the contract does not include fresh vegetables and meats, leaving Munshaw free to purchase from local suppliers.

He is not obligated to tender contracts worth less than $60,000, he added.

Organizations, producers constrained by contracts

A spokesperson for Lakehead Public Schools told CBC News, it feels more constrained by its procurement arrangements.

It is required to tender its contract to provide more than $100,000 in groceries each year to its school cafeterias, said Jim Desaulniers, the manager of property services.

While it's theoretically possible to split the procurement process into multiple contracts to give smaller suppliers an opportunity to bid, writing multiple tenders takes time, Desaulnier said.

What's more, he said, he has not heard from local suppliers expressing interest in supplying the schools.

Two local farmers who spoke to CBC News said entering into contracts with large public sector organizations didn't make sense for their businesses.

Sleepy G Farm co-owner Brendan Grant said there is no incentive for small farms to accept wholesale prices for their products when they can sell out of items at retail prices at places such as farmers markets.

"Let's say that all the carrots that were fed in the hospital were to come off of this farm. I'd probably be looking at $200,000 worth of investment to scale up for that crop," he said. "And then probably the bigger challenge is … the staff. Like, who are you going to get to do the work?"

Brendan Grant with his son, Lowell. Grant runs Sleepy G Farm with his wife, Marcelle Paulin. (Submitted by Marcelle Paulin)

Grant said he'd need a five-year contract at a good price to justify that kind of investment, and given his struggles to find staff, he'd also want to be certain he had enough people to do the job.

Belluz Farms co-owner Kevin Belluz actually did scale up production in 2015 and 2016 to cooperate with the food strategy's vision, he said.

But they ended up ramping back down.

"We were growing over 100 bins of storage veggies, which included over 100,000 lbs of mostly carrots, beets, potatoes, and 8,000 heads of cabbage," he said. "We distributed to the city, five local grocers, farmers market, Superior Seasons, and used Loudon's to help distribute to restaurants and around northwestern Ontario."

The volume of product the city needed was relatively low, he said, and other public institutions could not access their food because of their supplier contracts.

While they did eventually sell most of the vegetables, it was "a slog," Belluz said.

"The financial analysis at the end of the day was that it wasn't worth the risk involved for us to continue trying to force more volume through the door."

Belluz said the food strategy needs to focus on increasing demand before it tries to grow production.

People need to learn to value produce that doesn't look like it does in Instagram photos, he said, and there needs to be more focus on teaching food skills so that people appreciate raw ingredients.

"We need to start by engaging people to build a new system based on different values and let it slowly overtake the old model," he said.