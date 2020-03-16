Thunder Bay Folklore Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Organizers of the Folklore Festival in Thunder Bay have announced the annual event has been cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Thunder Bay Multicultural Association and the Folklore Festival Organizing Committee said in a press release on Monday that the decision was made based on the advice provided by the federal, provincial, local governments, and health departments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada.

"Unfortunately Folklore Festival 2020 is being cancelled by the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association and the Folklore Festival Organizing Committee for the safety of all Folklore Festival visitors, performers, vendors, volunteers, participants, and most importantly for the potential health risks such a large event may bring to our communities," reads a statement from Jim Squier, President, Thunder Bay Multicultural Association.

The Folklore Festival is a large event that has hosted thousands of people for the last 47 years in Thunder Bay. Every year the event showcases different aspects of the many cultures within the city.

"Plans begin today for Folklore Festival 2021 when we can once again bring to our communities the opportunities to experience the magnificent sights, sounds and flavours woven into the fabric of our country by our various ethnocultural and Aboriginal communities," said Squier.

The 2020 Folklore Festival was set to take place at Fort William Gardens from May 2 to 3, 2020.

